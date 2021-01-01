Crime rate under control in Karimnagar: Top cop

The Commissioner of Police along with local public representatives on Thursday inaugurated 188 CC TV cameras installed for three km distance from Telangana Chowk to Walmart in Karimnagar town under Nenu Sahitham programme.

Karimnagar: Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy said convinced by the hard work being done by the police to maintain law and order, people were voluntarily coming forward to install CCTV cameras in their localities.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalasan Reddy said people were coming forward for installing cameras after thoroughly examining cases detected with the help of cameras and modern technology, police commitment to detect cases and conviction rate.

While crime rate in other parts of the State had increased, it was under control in Karimnagar commissionerate limits, he said. It was materialised only because of the hard work by police, CC cameras and modern technology.

Karimnagar commissionerate secured fourth place in the country in providing security to people. It was made possible only because of people’s cooperation, he added.

It could become easier to identify suspected persons with the installation of cameras in entry and exit points of the town. Advising the people to install best quality cameras, he thanked them for contributing money for the cameras.

Local corporators Gande Madavi, Peddapalli Jitender, and Dindigala Mahesh, town ACP P Ashok, Inspectors Laxman Babu, Vijay Kumar, Vignan Rao and others participated in the programme.

