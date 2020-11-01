CS directs GHMC to launch more Basthi Dawakhanas

The Chief Secretary directed Health Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar to launch 30 new Basthi Dawakhanas and also reviewed the health and sanitation in GHMC.

Hyderabad: In addition to the present 199 Basthi Dawakhanas in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, 37 new Basthi Dawakhanas are likely to be opened within a week.

The move comes after Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar directed the Health department and GHMC to launch 30 more Basthi Dawakhanas in the municipal corporation limits at the earliest. Following the instructions of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, the Chief Secretary reviewed the functioning of Basthi Dawakhanas with Health department and GHMC officials here on Sunday.

The Chief Secretary directed Health Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar to launch 30 new Basthi Dawakhanas and also reviewed the health and sanitation in GHMC.

In view of the change in seasonal conditions, worldwide spurt observed in Covid-19 cases, and likelihood of spread of infectious diseases post floods, the State government has decided to launch a special sanitation drive in GHMC from November 4 to 10.

Extensive cleaning of garbage points, clearing construction and demolition waste, spraying of disinfectants, anti-larval and vector control operations etc are proposed to be taken up in all localities as part of the drive.

In this regard, teams with sufficient availability of men and material will be organized at each ward. Citizens can also lodge their grievances with the GHMC through the helpline number 040-21111111.

