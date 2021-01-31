CS Somesh Kumar makes surprise inspection

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has directed officials to ensure that the health status of patients visiting basti dawakhanas is uploaded online along with details of medicines.

During a surprise inspection at a basti dawakhana in Mangar Basthi here on Saturday, he directed the officials to operate the facilities on Sundays as it would be a holiday for many. The staff can take weekly offs on any day in a week, he told the health officials. He expressed satisfaction over the services being extended at the centre and wanted the staff to work more efficiently.

