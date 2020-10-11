CSK should look for another finisher than Dhoni, feels Lara

Former West Indies cricket great Brian Lara feels that Dhoni’s struggle is hurting the team and it was time someone in the team took the responsibility of finishing the matches.

Published: 1:37 pm 1:41 pm

Hyderabad: MS Dhoni’s struggle to finish off the games has been hurting the team as they suffered their fifth defeat in the tournament on Saturday when they went down to Royal Challenges Bangalore.

Former West Indies cricket great Brian Lara feels that Dhoni’s struggle is hurting the team and it was time someone in the team took the responsibility of finishing the matches. “It’s a bit puzzling (Dhoni inability to finish). You feel that he has created that position where he can be flexible with himself but I think he needs to maybe look at some other players. Dhoni is a great finisher, no doubt about that. But things are not going right for him and I believe, some of the other players, look at Jadeja how he batted against KKR, he came in when their chances were very slim. So, something he will have to work on, have steadier stuff,” said the southpaw.

Dhoni’s scores are not so impressive in the tournament either. In seven matches so far, he scored 0*, 29*, 15, 47*, 11 and 10.