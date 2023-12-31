Curbs imposed in Hyderabad in view of New Year celebrations

12:54 PM, Sun - 31 December 23

Hyderabad: Police in and around Hyderabad have imposed curbs on vehicular traffic and certain restrictions for hotels, restaurants and bars in view of New Year celebrations.

Roads around Hussain Sagar lake in the city centre, Nehru Outer Ring Road, PVNR Expressway, flyovers and a few roads will remain shut for traffic between 10 p.m. on December 31 and 5 a.m. on January 1. Police Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda have issued orders imposing restrictions to prevent accidents or any untoward incident during the celebrations. Police have set up special checkposts in the limits of all three commissionerates to check drunk driving, rash driving, overspeeding, triple riding and other traffic violations. Special drive to check drunk driving will begin in the city from 8 p.m.

For the first time the Telangana State Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) will also conduct drug tests on suspects. TSNAB personnel will collect the urine samples from suspects and conduct tests, whose results will be known in five minutes Organisers of New Year parties, hotels, restaurants, farm houses, resorts, pubs and bars have been warned of stringent action if they allow use of drugs in their premises. As a large number of revellers gather around Hussain Sagar lake, police have announced traffic diversions.

Police Commissioner K. Sreenivasa Reddy announced that vehicular traffic will not be allowed on NTR Marg, PVNR Marg (Necklace Road) and Upper Tank Bund from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Motorists have been requested to take alternate routes. Traffic coming towards Hussain Sagar from different routes will be diverted All flyovers in the city will be closed for traffic. PVNR Express flyover will be available for the passengers who are bound for the RGI Airport on showing the air ticket. Travel buses, Lorries and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) and Heavy Passenger Vehicles (HPVs) will not be allowed into the city till 2 a.m. Hyderabad traffic police will be undertaking extensive checks to curb drunk driving, rash, dangerous and negligent driving, over speeding and triple riding on two wheelers and other traffic violations in the interest of public order and road safety, he said.