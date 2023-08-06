Curfew in Haryana’s Nuh to be relaxed on Monday from 9 am to 1 pm

| Curfew In Haryanas Nuh To Be Relaxed On Monday From 9 Am To 1 Pm

The curfew in Haryana's Nuh district was lifted for the movement of the public from 9 am to 12 noon on Sunday

Nuh: The curfew in Haryana‘s Nuh district was lifted for the movement of the public from 9 am to 12 noon on Sunday. In an attempt to restore normalcy curfew will be relaxed in Nuh further on Monday as well.

“Curfew will be relaxed on Monday, August 7 as well. People can move from 9 am in the morning to 1 pm in the afternoon,” District Magistrate issued orders.

The letter signed by Dhirendra Khadgata, IAS, District Magistrate, Nuh said, “Keeping in view the information received from the Police department, in the exercise of the powers vested in me by virtue of Section-144 of the code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, I, Dhirendra Khadgata, IAS, District Magistrate, Nuh do hereby lift the curfew for the movement of public from 9 am to 1 pm (4 hours only) on August 7, 2023 (Except banks for which separate order has been issued).”

The letter signed by Dhirendra Khadgata, IAS, District Magistrate, Nuh also said, “Considering the request of LDM Nuh and in order to create normalcy in region and to provide banking facility in the public interest, exercising the powers vested in me by virtue of Section-144 of the code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, I, Dhirendra Khadgata, IAS, District Magistrate, Nuh do hereby permit the Opening of ATMs (10 AM to 3 PM) at the M.C area of Nuh,Tauru,Punhana,Ferozepur Jhirka and Pingwon and Nagina Block during curfew relaxation period and banks will remain open during the curfew period from 10 AM to 3 PM for these areas. Cash transaction will be from 11:00 AM to 02:00 PM only.”

The letter also mentioned that if any person was found guilty of violation of the aforesaid order, he will be liable for punishment under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and all other relevant rules as applicable.

“Superintendent of Police Nuh shall ensure the proper implementation of these orders and provide security/Police Patrolling for ATMs, Bank Branches Currency Chest, SBI Ferozepur Jhirka and Cash Vans Moving in the area as per the list attached,” it stated further.

The curfew was imposed in the district on August 1.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government announced on Sunday that mobile internet services will remain suspended in the Nuh district till August 8. The order passed by the Haryana Home Secretary stated that the conditions in the district remain critical and tense.

“Whereas, it has been brought to my notice by Deputy Commissioner Nub that the law and order situation has been reviewed and the conditions are still critical and tense in the district,” the statement said.Â Earlier on Friday, Haryana PoliceÂ said that as many as 141 people have been arrested and 55 FIRs registered in connection with the violence and rioting at Haryana’s Nuh district on Monday.