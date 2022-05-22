| Current Affairs Who Did What And When

Current Affairs: Who did what and when?

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:45 PM, Sun - 22 May 22

By V. Rajendra Sharma

Hyderabad: It is always better to keep track of the recent developments, dates and days of important events.

Who among the following is the author of ‘Not Just a Nightwatchman: My innings in the BCCI’?

a. Sachin Tendulkar

b. Rajiv Mehershi

c. Vinod Rai

d. Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Answer: c

Explanation: Former CAG Vinod Rai has authored a book titled ‘Not Just A Nightwatchman: My Innings in the BCCI’ which was recently released. In the book, Rai narrated his stint of 33 months at BCCI, when he was appointed as the head of the Supreme Court-mandated Committee of Administrators (CoA).

Match the following

1. Repo Rate a. 18%

2. Marginal Standing Facility Rate b. 3.35%

3. Reverse Repo rate c. 4.25%

4. SLR d. 4%

a. 1-d, 2-c, 3-b, 4-a

b. 1-d, 2-b, 3-c, 4-a

c. 1-d, 2-a, 3-b, 4-c

d. 1-d, 2-c, 3-a, 4-b

Answer: a

Explanation: The Reserve Bank of India held its first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting for 2022-23 between April 6 and 8, this year. It kept the repo rate under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) unchanged at 4 per cent.

AVSAR has been recently in the news. Who launched this initiative?

a. NITI Aayog

b. ISRO

c. Airport Authority of India

d. Khadi and Village Industries Commission

Answer: c

Explanation: Airport as Venue for Skilled Artisans of the Region (AVSAR) has been launched by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to encourage the talent of women, artisans and craftsmen and provide them with the right opportunities. Under AVSAR initiative, AAI will allocate space to Self Help Groups (SHGs) at its airports for selling/showcasing the self-made products of their region.

Sarhul, a tribal festival associated with which of the following States?

a. Assam

b. Nagaland

c. Meghalaya

d. Jharkhand

Answer: d

Explanation: Sarhul is the most popular tribal festival celebrated across the Jharkhand region to mark the beginning of New Year. It is celebrated every year in the first month of the Hindu calendar, i.e., in the month of Chaitra, on three days after the appearance of the new moon. The celebrations are held till the month of June or ‘Jeth’.

April 7 is celebrated as a….?

1. International day for reflection on the 1994 Genocide

2. World health day

3. International day of victims of natural disasters

a. Only 2 and 3 are true

b. Only 1 and 2 are true

c. Only 2 is true

d. 1,2,3 are true

Answer: b

Explanation: The World Health Day is celebrated every year on April 7 since 1950 to commemorate the establishment of the World Health Organisation (WHO) on April 7, 1948. The theme of World Health Day 2022 is ‘Our Planet, Our Health. The International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda is commemorated by UNESCO on April 7, every year.

Who among the following is the new foreign secretary of India?

a. Venkat Mohan Prasad

b. Abhijit Nathsen

c. Vinay Mohan Kwatra

d. Ranjan Kushta

Answer: c

Explanation: The union government appointed IFS Vinay Mohan Kwatra as the new Foreign Secretary of India. Earlier, Kwatra was serving as India’s envoy to Nepal. He replaced Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who superannuated on April 30, this year.

Who among the following has been appointed as a first climate change expert?

a. Ian Fry

b. Gilbert Houngbo

c. Robert Moltesa

d. Gyde ruder

Answer: a

Explanation: Dr Ian Fry was appointed as the world’s first independent expert for human rights and climate change for a period of three years by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC). Dr Fry holds dual citizenship of Tuvalu and Australia. The position of Special Rapporteur for human rights and climate change was created by UNHRC in October 2021.

