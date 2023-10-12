CWC 2023: Everyone’s hurting, says Australia skipper Cummins after loss to South Africa

This is Australia's biggest loss in WC history. Following this win, South Africa now leads the World Cup standings with four points from two victories, while Australia finds itself in second-to-last place, ninth in the rankings, after losing both of their matches

By ANI Published Date - 11:23 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

File Photo

Lucknow: Following his side’s 134-run loss to South Africa in their ICC Cricket World Cup match, Australia captain Pat Cummins said that the team has to adapt to all conditions if they want to be challenging and added that everyone is hurt after the loss.

This is Australia’s biggest loss in WC history. Following this win, South Africa now leads the World Cup standings with four points from two victories, while Australia finds itself in second-to-last place, ninth in the rankings, after losing both of their matches.

“I thought Quinton (de Kock) batted really well, could not get a breakthrough. From where they were, we were quite happy with 310, thought it was chaseable. Looked like hard work out there tonight, their bowlers bowled really well, think it nipped around a bit more under lights. (On if it would have been easier to bat first) Really hard to say, if we want to be challenging in this tournament we need to find ways of performing regardless of batting first or second.

Do not think much needs to be said tonight, everyone is hurting, we will try and take a couple of days off and then make amends to come back stronger in the next one. There are a few things we need to tidy up,” said Cummins in a post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, Australia opted to field first. Quinton de Kock (109 in 106 balls, eight fours and five sixes) smashed his second successive WC ton. Aiden Markram (56 in 44 balls, seven fours and a six) and skipper Temba Bavuma (35 in 55 balls, two fours) also played some solid knocks to power SA ti 311/7 in 50 overs.

Glenn Maxwell (2/34) and Mitchell Starc (2/53) got two wickets. Also, skipper Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Adam Zampa got a wicket each.

In the chase of 312, Australia sunk to 70/6 initially, with Kagiso Rabada (3/33) and Keshav Maharaj (2/30) wreaking havoc.

A partnership of 69 runs between Marnus Labuschagne (46 in 74 balls, three fours) and Mitchell Starc (27 in 51 balls, three fours) helped the Aussies cross the 100-run mark, but they were bundled out for 177 in 40.5 overs, registering a 134-run loss, their biggest in WC history.

Tabraiz Shamsi (2/38) and Marco Jansen (2/54) were also great with the ball. Lungi Ngidi got one wicket.

Now, SA is at the top with two wins in two games and four points. Australia is in the ninth spot, having lost both games.

De Kock got the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his ton.