CWC 2023: MakeMyTrip’s insensitive ad for Pakistani fans receives strong backlash

The ad, published in a news daily, invited Pakistani cricket fans to travel to India with special discounts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:40 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

Hyderabad: Online travel portal MakeMyTrip’s advertisement for the India-Pakistan ODI World Cup match at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday received severe backlash from people. The ad, published in a news daily, invited Pakistani cricket fans to travel to India with special discounts— applicable only if their team loses.

“An open invitation to Pakistani fans,” the MakeMyTrip ad began. So, staying true to the Indian tradition of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ we want to extend some heartfelt offers to you,” the ad continued before revealing its offer to fans.

“If Pakistan loses by: 10 wickets or 200 runs, get 50% off. Use code: BoysPlayedWell. 6 wickets or 100 runs, get 30% off. Use code: EkShaheenHaar. 3 wickets or 50 runs, get 10% off. Use code: NoMaukaMauka,” the ad read.

Such a horrible ad. We are not a sporting nation!!!! A sparring nation. pic.twitter.com/EiCJOQwMqy — Mini Nair (@minicnair) October 14, 2023

While a few including cricketer Virender Sehwag found the ad “amusing”, a large section of the internet labeled it “distasteful” and “horrible”.

“Such a horrible ad. We are not a sporting nation! A sparring nation (sic),” a user wrote. “As an Indian, I want to apologize to every Pakistani person for this @makemytrip ad. This does not represent Indian values. It only represents the worst among us,” another user said.

India has faced Pakistan in seven World Cup matches till now. Today, at 2 pm, the rival teams will clash with each other for the eighth time.