Ind vs Pak: Anushka, Arijit, Sachin arrive at Narendra Modi Stadium

Anushka chose a black suit for the day, while Arijit wore a printed white shirt. Sachin was seen in a printed blue shirt and Dinesh wore a light-coloured hoodie.

By ANI Published Date - 12:57 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

Photo: X

Ahmedabad: Ahead of the most awaited match of the ODI World Cup 2023 between India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday, actor Anushka Sharma-the wife of Indian cricket star Virat Kohli, Singer Arijit Singh, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Dinesh Karthik arrived in Ahmedabad to cheer India on.

Sachin was seen in a printed blue shirt and Dinesh wore a light-coloured hoodie. Sachin Tendulkar said, “I am here to support the team. Hopefully, we will get the result we all want…”

Arijit Singh will give a soulful performance for cricket fans prior to the game.

Dinesh Karthik took to Instagram to share a picture with Anushka and Sachin. He wrote, “Royalty at 35,000 ft. Wishing #TeamIndia all the very best for today!@sachintendulkar @anushkasharma. #INDvPAK #InFlight #Ahmedabad.”

The India Pakistan match comes after India’s two matches against the arch-rivals during a winning Asia Cup campaign. One match, held in the group stage was abandoned due to rain while India registered a thumping win in the next clash during the Super Four stage.

India began their World Cup campaign with victories over Australia and Afghanistan, while Pakistan has two victories in two matches to build momentum ahead of the major encounter.

Fans will be hoping that megastars of the Men in Blue, such as Virat Kohli, skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj keep up with their consistent performances to continue the country’s winning streak with Pakistan in 50-over World Cups and come out with 8-0 win against the arch-rivals in the World Cup.

India has dominated the head-to-head record in ODI World Cup matches with ‘Men in Blue’ winning all seven games against the arch-rival, boasting a 100 per cent win record till now.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.