Telangana: Infant mauled to death by stray dog in Vikarabad

The parents of the child, who work at a factory, left their five month-old son at home and went to work.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 May 2024, 03:17 PM

Hyderabad: A five month-old child died after being mauled by a dog at Tandur in Vikarabad district on Tuesday.

According the police, Dattu and Lavanya, natives of Mahabubnagar, worked in a factory and lived with their child, Sai. Like every day, the couple on Tuesday left behind their five month-old son at home and went to work. In between, Lavanya returned to the house to take water and noticed a dog loitering near the house.

“She went inside the house and found the child badly mauled by a dog and bleeding profusely. The family rushed the child to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead,” said the police.

The family complained that the dog belongs to the owners of the factory and demanded action against them. However, the factory owners said they do not have a pet dog and the child could have been targeted by a street dog.