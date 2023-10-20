CWC 2023: Pakistan captain Babar Azam wins toss, opts to field against Australia

By ANI Published Date - 02:22 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Australian captain Pat Cummins flips the coin as Pakistans Babar Azam looks on at the toss before the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Australia, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

Bengaluru: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to field first against Australia in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 here at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

Following defeats to India and South Africa in their first two matches, Pat Cummins-led Australia returned to winning ways after registering a 5-wicket victory over Sri Lanka.

Pakistan’s disappointing loss to India last time out was a setback after their strong start. However, the Men in Green will have a chance to make amends when they take on five-time champions at Bengaluru today.

Speaking at the time of the toss, Babar Azam said, “We will bowl first. The pitch looks really good. We have had a couple of good sessions. We are hoping to do well. We need to do well in batting. We will try our best. Shadab is not playing.” Australia captain Pat Cummins said, “We would have had a bowl as well. The energy was awesome even though they had a big partnership. The intent from our guys was excellent. The way we played against Lanka, we should do the same. The same. Everyone good to go.”

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.