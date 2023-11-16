CWC 2023: Proteas out to shed chokers tag, face high-flying Australia in semifinals

Temba Bavuma's warriors would be determined to shed their eternal chokers tag against five-time champions Australia

Published Date - 08:00 AM, Thu - 16 November 23

South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma shadows on pitch as head coach Rob Walter, left watches during a practice session prior to their semi-final match in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup against Australia in Kolkata, India, Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Kolkata: Lance Klusener on his haunches at Edgbaston and a completely shattered AB de Villiers in Auckland are some of the most poignant pictures of South Africa’s World Cup semifinal heartbreaks but come Thursday, Temba Bavuma’s warriors would be determined to shed their eternal chokers tag against five-time champions Australia.

Any South African cricketer worth his salt hates the ”C” word while Australia as legacy champions of the ODI global meet would like to rub it in, in the best possible manner they can.

When it comes to the 50-over World Cup, Australia evoke a sense of fear and anxiety among their rivals, having won five of the 12 titles so far – of which four have come in the last six editions – as they are known for thriving in big moments.

It’s been the opposite story for South Africa who have reached the semifinals four times from nine editions, but it’s always been a tale of being so-near-yet-so-far. Be it the rain-rule mis-calculation on their debut World Cup in 1992 semifinal against England, or the tied result in 1999 that helped Australia made the final on better run-rate, the Proteas for one reason or another have never able to progress beyond the last-four stage.

In 2015, Grant Elliott played the only significant innings of his international career at Eden Park. “As a South African team, we know we’re going to have that chip on our back, or that narrative that we have to get over,” South Africa skipper Bavuma said, often being asked of the narrative.

But such has been the fury shown by South Africa this time in the course of making the semifinal that the Proteas look set to overcome it. “That’s always going to be there until we win a trophy… But yeah, I haven’t heard that word come up as of yet in the training,” he adds, throwing a word of caution.

Barring their batting collapse against India at the same venue here where they folded for 83 in the group phase and the capitulation against the Netherlands, South Africa have looked ominous in the batting department.

Four of their top-six batters have scored centuries with wicketkeeper-batter Quinton De Kock leading the way in the opening slot with four to his name in his swansong tournament. It only starts to get more destructive as the batting order goes down.

Rassie van der Dussen has been able to provide the solidity at No 3, averaging 55.25 – their second-highest in this tournament behind De Kock’s 65.66. On spin-friendly conditions, Heinrich Klaasen has been at his ruthless best, while Aiden Markram has been able to give the strong finishes, as South Africa have managed to go past 300 six times and posted the World Cup’s highest total of 428/5 against Sri Lanka.

It’s only David Miller who has got limited opportunities and is due for a big knock, while Bavuma is the only weak link in their power-packed batting. Struggling with a wretched form, Bavuma has 145 runs from seven innings with his highest being 35 against Australia as he is also racing against time to recover from a hamstring strain.

If unfit for the fixture against Australia, Bavuma is likely be replaced Reeza Hendricks who will then open with De Kock. Hendricks has played two matches this tournament and also boasts of a 85 against England.

This time, the Proteas are also blessed with a left-arm quick in Marco Jansen who has been their second leading wicket-taker (17) as he would look to give them early breakthrough, sharing the new ball with Lungi Ngidi.

After a slow start that saw them losing to India and South Africa, Australia have started doing what they do best – securing seven wins on the trot and have peaked at the right time. Glenn Maxwell’s logic-defying 201 not out mostly batting on one leg single-handedly chased down 292 after slumping to 91/7 against Afghanistan has given the team a much-needed impetus.

Maxwell missed out their last group phase match because of the hamstring sore, as he is likely to return in place of all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who is having a poor World Cup. Veteran David Warner, who smashed back-to-back hundreds against Pakistan and the Netherlands, may have slowed down in the business end, but the left-hander will be a threat up front.

Having missed the first half of the tournament, left-hander Travis Head has made a spectacular return with a blistering 109 against New Zealand. But since then he’s gone quiet with scores of 11, 0 and 10 in his last three outings. He would look to make amends, especially to see through the powerplay.