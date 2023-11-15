CWC 2023: India march into final with 70-run win over New Zealand

Virat Kohli's world record 50th ODI hundred and a scintillating century by Shreyas Iyer powered India into the final of the World Cup with a 70-run victory over New Zealand

By PTI Published Date - 10:48 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

India's Mohammed Shami (C) celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) first semi-final match between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15, 2023. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP)

Mumbai: Virat Kohli’s world record 50th ODI hundred and a scintillating century by Shreyas Iyer powered India into the final of the World Cup with a 70-run victory over New Zealand in their last-four clash here on Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma’s (47 off 29 balls) pyrotechnics, tons by Kohli (117 off 113) and Iyer (105 off 70), and a fluent 66-ball 80 by Shubman Gill, who retired hurt due to cramps, propelled India to an imposing 397 for four after the skipper won a good toss.

New Zealand were stopped at 327 in 48.5 overs as Mohammed Shami finished with incredible figures of 7/57. The highlight of the New Zealand innings was a 181-run partnership between Kane williamson (69) and Daryl Mitchell (134).

Earlier Rohit, as is his wont, went after the bowling straightaway, and almost killed the contest in the first hour of play at the Wankhede Stadium, his dazzling array of stokes leaving the Kiwis bruised and battered.

Going for one too many, Rohit fell for a 29-ball 47 but Gill took over from there and continued to torment the Kiwis with his repertoire of strokes.

After Gill was forced to go back, Kohli and Iyer carried on the good work to set New Zealand an improbable target. Gill, though, came back and remained not out on 80 off 66 balls.

During the course of his innings, Kohli also became the first batter in the history of the game to score 50 ODI centuries, going past his idol Sachin Tendulkar.

Brief Scores: India: 397/4 in 50 overs (Virat Kohli 117, Shreyas Iyer 105, 80 not out).

New Zealand: 327 all out in 48.5 overs (Daryl Mitchell 134, Kane Williamson 69; Mohammed Shami 7/57).