CWC 2023: Virat Kohli’s ton help India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets

By PTI Published Date - 09:37 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between India and Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on October 19, 2023. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

Pune: India defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets to secure their fourth successive victory in the World Cup here on Thursday.

Virat Kohli anchored India’s 257-run chase with an unbeaten 103 (97b; 6×4, 4×2) as the hosts completed the task in 41.3 overs. This was Kohli’s 48th ODI hundred.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (48; 40b) and Shubman Gill (53; 55b) gave India a perfect start with an 88-run opening partnership. Electing to bat, Bangladesh were restricted to 256 for eight. Jasprit Bumrah (2/41), Mohammed Siraj (2/60) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/38) claimed two wickets each.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 256/8 in 50 overs (Litton Das 66, Mahmudullah 46) India 261/3 in 41.3 overs (Virat Kohli 103 not out).