Crowd erupts as ‘right arm quick bowler’ Virat Kohli bowls against Bangladesh

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:14 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Virat Kohli bowling during the match against Bangladesh.

Hyderabad: Former Indian captain Virat Kohli bowled in the World Cup game against Bangladesh on Thursday and the crowd at the Pune stadium went berserk seeing their favourite batting star roll his arm over for the first time in a World Cup since 2015.

India’s star batter had to pitch in with the ball to bowl 3 deliveries, as Hardik Pandya who was bowling the 9th over of the match, had to walk off the field as he picked up injury after bowling 3 deliveries.

The crowd cheered for Virat as he was given the ball by captain Rohit Sharma to complete Hardik’s unfinished over. In the three balls that he bowled, Virat conceded two runs.

Meanwhile, fans on social media have dug out an old video of Virat introducing himself as a “right arm quick bowler” for his under-19 World Cup campaign, and started posting screengrabs of the the video saying “this video never gets old”.

this intro never gets old pic.twitter.com/cW6l8Ht1hZ — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) October 19, 2023

Happy to see Virat Kohli bowling for India. #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/EOtTOBETdp — Anika (@stunninganika) October 19, 2023

Crickets fans from across the country took to their social media accounts to express their excitement over Virat Kohli bowling.

