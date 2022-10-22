CWI President expresses disappointment over West Indies’ poor show

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:33 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

The CWI also took to Twitter to post the statement of their president.

Hyderabad: West Indies cricket fans were left disappointed after their team’s exit from the ICC T20 World Cup as they lost the must-win match to Ireland. And not just fans, Cricket West Indies (CWI) president, Ricky Skerritt, also expressed his disappointment over the team’s failure to make it to the Super 12.

“I am deeply disappointed with the performance, and results of our team in Australia, and I appreciate the sense of utter frustration that is being experienced by many. The ongoing inability of our batsmen to prevail over opposing slow bowling continued to be an obvious weakness in Australia, and untimely shot selections seem to be deeply embedded in the T20 batting culture of our senior team,” the President said in a statement released by CWI.

The CWI also took to Twitter to post the statement of their president.

🚨 JUST IN 🚨

COMMENT BY CWI PRESIDENT RICKY SKERRITT. pic.twitter.com/fYVJSWy0mn — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) October 21, 2022

The team received a major blow before the start of the tournament in the form of star batsman Shimron Hetmyer. He was dropped from the World Cup squad after he missed the flight to Australia twice due to personal reasons, and was replaced by Shamarh Brooks in the squad.

The CWI selectors also didn’t pick veteran all-rounders Andre Russell and Sunil Narine for the marquee event. The selectors cited their poor form as a reason for not including them in the squad.

West Indies won the world cup twice, once in 2012 and later in 2016.