Cyber crook cheats software job aspirant from Siddipet to tune of Rs. 16.75 lakh

The accused Sanduru Aravind Reddy (27), of Malla Samudram in Chittor district of Andhra Pradesh, had lured her by offering a job in Cognizent from the back door after accessing her contact details

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 May 2024, 08:15 PM

Siddipet: A cyber fraudster cheated a woman, aspiring to get into a software job, from Siddipet by demanding and receiving Rs 16.75 lakhs from her over a period of time.

The victim had uploaded her profile on an employment site. The accused Sanduru Aravind Reddy (27), a resident of Malla Samudram in Peddapanajani mandal of Chittor district of Andhra Pradesh, had lured her by offering a job in Cognizent from the back door after accessing her contact details

Trusting him, the victim, whose name the Police have not disclosed, has sent Rs 16.75 lakhs to his phone number over Google Pay.

When she tried to call him, he could not be reached and the phone number remained switched off then after. Then, the victim has filed a complaint by calling to 1930. Cybercrime ACP Srinivas and Inspector Shekar had investigated the case and traced the accused by using modern technology.

He has been remanded. ACP Srinivas has urged people not to fall prey to such fraudsters.