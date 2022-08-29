Cyberabad cops bust fake international call centre in Kolkata

They were charging Rs.250 per each call received at these illegal call centers and 25% commission on the transaction amount collected by the call centers by cheating foreign nationals.

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Cybercrime team raided an international fake call centre in Kolkata and arrested 17 persons. They were targeting foreign nationals through VOIP calls by posing as executives of reputed antivirus software companies and cheating them.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner M.Stephen Raveendra said the suspects were sending bulk emails from fake email IDs to foreign nationals for generating leads (in-bound calls) from those foreign nationals to the illegal call centres located in Kolkata. They were charging Rs.250 per each call received at these illegal call centers and 25% commission on the transaction amount collected by the call centers by cheating foreign nationals.

“Mostly, the phishing emails were forwarded in the name of reputed Anti-Virus software company asking them to renew services. On receiving the mails, foreign nationals respond to the mail and contact the number mentioned in mail, which were answered by the tele-callers,” Raveendra said.

On receiving the calls from US citizens who are interested in renewal of services, the tele-callers convince them to take their paid services and make the US nationals pay amount through a payment app (email-to-email money transfer), Gift cards and bank accounts of Peru, USA,Thailand and Singapore. The gift cards were later redeemed through telegram channels and money from the bank accounts were transferred through Bitcoins.

