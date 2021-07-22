Cyberabad CP Sajjanar for eco-friendly Ganesh festival

By | Published: 11:40 pm

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Thursday urged people to celebrate Ganesh festival in an environment-friendly way to increase green cover in the State. He appreciated the organisers of ‘Plan-a-Plant’ and ‘Seed Ganesha’ initiatives for their efforts in bringing awareness in people and helping in increasing the green cover.

“Eco-friendly Ganesh idols have just taken a leap ahead. Earlier made with mere clay and natural colours, they now come with seeds embedded inside. Seedless Ganesha idol is made with eco-friendly clay mixed with seeds,” Sajjanar said. He expressed hope that the eco-friendly ‘Seed Ganesha’ would expand not just in Telangana, but across the country.

