Cyberabad JCP holds review meeting on contribution of traffic volunteers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:51 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Narayan Naik held a review meeting on the contribution of traffic volunteers of the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) on Friday.

He reviewed the traffic volunteers app developed by SCSC and had an interactive session with them, along with DCP (Traffic) Harshavardhan.

The Joint Commissioner appreciated the efforts of the traffic volunteers and said that volunteering gives the best satisfaction to anyone, as this is like giving back to society as well as helping the traffic police, and regulating the traffic.

Harshavardhan sought suggestions from traffic volunteers by observing the ground-level situation, which would help the department to take certain decisions immediately.