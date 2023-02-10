Hyderabad: MLA Raja Singh abandons vehicle at CM’s camp office, taken into preventive custody

MLA left the bulletproof car assigned to him, claiming it was damaged and needed immediate replacement.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Hyderabad: Suspended BJP Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh was taken into preventive custody on Friday when he along with his supporters came to Pragathi Bhavan and abandoned his bulletproof car demanding a replacement.

Raja Singh, who came to the Chief Minister’s camp office in the vehicle, left the bulletproof car assigned to him, claiming it was damaged and needed immediate replacement. Police said Singh was walking away from the place abandoning the car on the road, when the security personnel who noticed this, detained him and alerted the police.

He was then taken in a police vehicle and dropped off at the State Assembly, where the budget session was underway.

Of late, Singh had claimed that the vehicle allotted to him was not in a good condition and developed technical snags. On Friday, Singh said he had a narrow escape, when one of the front tyres of the car was damaged when he was returning home from the Assembly session.