Cyberabad police book 239 motorists for wrong route driving

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 May 2024, 08:54 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A total of 239 motorists were booked for negligently driving on wrong side endangering the lives and personal safety of others in Cyberabad.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Cyberabad, D. Joel Davies, in a meeting with the traffic personnel on the issue of wrong route driving on Friday said the police had booked cases under sections 336 of the IPC against such motorists. Instructions were issued to the officials including identifying and enforcing the areas where wrong side driving is most common, keep vigilance through surveillance cameras on violators and taking strict action against them.

Senior traffic police officials were present.