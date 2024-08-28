| Cyberabad Police Nab Two For Cheating People In Pretext Of Real Estate Investment

The arrested J Chandrashekar and Jullapalli Sunitha, started a company Amacon Developers at Madhapur and collected huge amounts of money from people towards investment.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 August 2024, 08:34 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Wednesday arrested two persons who had allegedly cheated people to the tune of several crore rupees on pretext of investment in real estate.

The arrested J Chandrashekar and Jullapalli Sunitha, started a company Amacon Developers at Madhapur and collected huge amounts of money from people towards investment. The duo promised higher returns within a short period of time and later duped the victims. To make the investors believe, they told that they possess 33 guntas of land at Chevella village and also entered into a MoU with the investors.

On a complaint the police registered a case and arrested them.