Cyberabad police request people not to venture out unnecessarily

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:28 PM, Wed - 27 July 22

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra urged citizens not to venture out unnecessarily in view of the heavy rains and assured that the police was prepared to deal with any crisis.

“All precautionary measures are being taken and the situation is being monitored closely. Police personnel are deployed round-the-clock in the surrounding areas of the lakes and constantly monitoring the inflows and outflows. The situation is under control,” he said, adding that based on past incidents, measures have been taken accordingly.

The Cyberabad police is in touch with HMWS&SB , NDRF, GHMC DRF , IMD , Irrigation department , Roads &Buildings , Hyderabad and Rachakonda police commissionerates , State disaster management cell and the Collector Ranga Reddy district to make sure that the rescue and response is swift .

On Wednesday the Commissioner visited the Himayatsagar and Osmansagar Lake and the service roads to take stock of the situation. He was accompanied by Shamshabad DCP Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Rajendranagar ACP Gangadhar, Madhapur ACP Raghunandan Rao, Shamshabad Traffic ACP Srinivas Naidu and others.

The Commissioner requested citizens to call on Dial-100 facility, or message on Cyberabad WhatsApp – 9490617444.

