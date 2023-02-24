Cyberabad Special Operation Team raids massage parlours; 13 arrested

By Mitu David Published Date - 04:57 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Special Operation Team raided four massage parlours and arrested 13 persons including owners, managers and female therapists for allegedly violating rules and running business without valid permission from authorities concerned in Kukatpally on Thursday night.

Officials seized 12 mobile phones and cash of Rs.1,500 from them. The arrested persons along with the seized material were handed over to the local police station for further action.

The Cyberabad Police requested citizens to share information on illegal massage parlours on WhatApp No.9490617444.