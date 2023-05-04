Cyclone Mocha to hit Andhra Pradesh this week, warns IMD

IMD says that Andhra Pradesh might witness heavy rains this month Cyclone Mocha is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Amaravati: The first cyclone of this year, Cyclone Mocha, is approaching Andhra Pradesh. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) says that Andhra Pradesh might witness heavy rains this month Cyclone Mocha is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6, and a low-pressure area is likely to form around May 7. On May 8, it’s most likely to combine into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal. It is likely to become a cyclonic storm while moving nearly northward towards the central Bay of Bengal.

“The system is under constant watch and being monitored regularly. The details of its path and intensification will be provided after the formation of the low-pressure area,” said IMD in their statement.

Cyclone Mocha affects Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, and there will be heavy to very heavy rains. The IMD warns that Andhra Pradesh weather will experience major changes in the next 48 hours and asks farmers to take all precautions needed to protect their agricultural and horticultural crops.

“Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph likely at isolated places over NCAP and Yanam, SCAP. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 kmph likely at isolated places over Rayalaseema,” IMD predicted weather on May 4.

