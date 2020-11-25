Cyclone Nivar may not impact Telangana

By | Published: 9:56 pm

Hyderabad: Cyclone Nivar, which has been classified as a very severe cyclonic storm, might not have much of an impact on Telangana, though cloudy skies and heavy rains are very likely across the State, as the India Meteorological Department had warned on Tuesday.

The IMD’s weather warning said very heavy to extremely heavy rain was likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Jogulamba-Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Khammam and Narayanpet on Thursday. Heavy rain was likely in the districts of Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri.

“The effect of cyclone Nivar will be for two days with most of the impact to be felt on Thursday. We can expect clear skies and normal weather conditions by Saturday,” a senior IMD official said.

On the other hand, night temperatures continued to dip in Hyderabad. After a minimum temperature of 15.4 degrees Celsius on Monday night, the same dipped to 14.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, which is one degree below normal. During the last 24 hours, the lowest temperature of 9.1 degrees Celsius was recorded at Mominpet in Vikarabad while in Hyderabad, Serilingampally witnessed minimum temperature of 11.9 degrees Celsius.

