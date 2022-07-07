Cyient Foundation and IIT Hyderabad team up to Nurture India’s Entrepreneurial Talent

04:20 PM, Thu - 7 July 22

Hyderabad: The Cyient Foundation (the CSR arm of Cyient Ltd.) and the Shibodhi Foundation(the family foundation of Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy) have joined hands with IIT Hyderabad to develop the BVR Mohan Reddy School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (BVR SCIENT) on its campus.

The BVR SCIENT is a first-of-its-kind initiative in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad, aimed to nurture and develop world-class innovation and entrepreneurial talent from India in the light of the country’s ambition to become Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Under the ambit of the MoU, funding of Rs 10 crore will be invested for constructing a 25,000 sft school building in 18 months, facilitating faculty offices, innovators space, conference and seminar rooms, and computational lab behavioural lab, and a PhD working space.

BVR SCIENT will offer a wide range of courses, including Bachelor’s, Master’s, Executive Education, PhD programmes and Certification courses consistent with NEP 2020. Additionally, course-based programmes on entrepreneurship such as – Entrepreneurship as a minor specialization, MTech Dual Degree in Techno-Entrepreneurship, MTech in Entrepreneurship and Management and BTech in Techno-Entrepreneurship will be offered.

Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder and Trustee, Cyient Foundation and Trustee, Shibodhi Foundation, said, “we aim to create an enabling ecosystem that gives wings to latent talent, spurs innovation, and nurtures business instincts.”