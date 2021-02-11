Cyient signs partnership with Berlin firm eolos

The company helps businesses shift towards a sustainable, circular economy, and Cyient and eolos will co-develop an engineering practice.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based engineering, manufacturing and digital transformation company Cyient on Thursday announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Berlin-based industrial consultancy and investment firm, eolos. The company helps businesses shift towards a sustainable, circular economy, and Cyient and eolos will co-develop an engineering practice to support industries in transitioning toward greater sustainability.

The engineering practice will address the needs of industries facing the most stringent changes in their standards and regulations by offering solutions for traceability, material engineering, obsolescence management, and supply chain. The primary focus will be on the rail, automotive, aerospace, and med-tech industries with the ambition to grow in the other sectors.

Cyient, COO and president, Karthikeyan Natarajan said, “By combining eolos’ industry experience and expertise in the circular economy with Cyient’s leadership in engineering design, manufacturing, and aftermarket, the partnership is uniquely positioned to address customers’ requirements.”

“Our partnership with Cyient complements our experience with robust engineering capabilities to materialise the solution, improving product design and company processes while reducing environmental impact,” said Pierre-Yves Cohen, CEO and co-founder, eolos.

