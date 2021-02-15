D Hunter set for an encore in Mysuru feature

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.

Mysuru: The Dinesh Pujar-trained D Hunter, who maintains form, may repeat in the Rajakumari Leelavathi Devi Memorial Trophy 1400 metres, a handicap for horses rated 75 and above the feature event of the races to be held here on Monday.

SELECTIONS

1. Country’s Pace 1, Country’s Sher 2, At The Top 3

2. Country’s Thunder 1, Blue Point 2, Big Time Bay 3

3. Willow Glen 1, Scarlet Princess 2, Breaking News 3

4. Ashwa Shehanshah 1, Chilly’Breeze 2, Flamboyant 3

5. D Hunter 1, Segera 2, Into The Groove 3

6. Haloween’s Way 1, Gdansk 2, Order Order 3

7. Crimson Fire 1, Vijaya Sarathi 2, Biometric 3

Day’s Best: Ashwa Shehanshah.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

