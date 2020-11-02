Daily wager killed as lorry mows down bike in Mancherial

By | Published: 7:50 pm

Mancherial: A fifty five year old daily wager died on the spot and his daughter sustained injuries when a lorry mowed down the motorbike on which they were travelling on the outskirts of Luxettipet on Sunday evening. The deceased was identified Batthini Rajaiah (55) of Gollapalli village in Jagtial district and injured was Swapna.

Rajaiah received fatal injuries when the lorry coming from the opposite direction ran over the two-wheeler, resulting in instantaneous death for him. Swapna suffered fractures on her legs and hands. Her condition was stated to be safe. Based on a complainant received from Ramesh, the son of Rajaiah, a case was registered against the driver of the truck A Sudhar belonging to Vijayawada. Investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, a fifteen year old girl died on the spot when a TSRTC bus rammed into a motorbike on which her brother and she were travelling in Luxettipet town on Monday. Sources said that the deceased was identified as Vaishnavi, a resident of Suddala village in Chennur mandal and a student of Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalaya.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .