Daily walking is the secret to lead an active life, says 87-year-old cardiologist

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:21 PM, Sun - 30 October 22

Hyderabad: What is the ‘secret sauce’ that drives an 87-year-old cardiologist to lead an active life, treat his patients on a daily basis, and be considered as an experienced physician with best diagnostic skills in town?

Senior practising cardiologist in Hyderabad, Dr RM Saboo is a true believer in the power of daily walking and doing simple but effective exercises.

The cardiologist has been walking daily for nearly two-decades and urges everybody to walk for at least 30 to 40 minutes daily and do some simple exercises for strong legs and a strong heart.

Dr Saboo’s small write-up on the importance of daily walking and the importance of having strong legs have been making rounds in several social media platforms and groups in Hyderabad.

“Both the legs together have 50 per cent of nerves in the human body, 50 per cent of the blood vessels and 50 per cent of the blood is flowing through them and this is the largest circulatory network that connects the entire body and that’s a good reason to walk daily,” Dr Saboo says.

Only when the feet are healthy, then the convention current of blood flows smoothly and so people who have strong leg muscles will definitely have a strong heart, he points out.

Aging starts from the feet upwards and as person gets older, the accuracy and speed of transmission of instructions between the brain and legs decreases. In addition, the so called bone fertilizer ‘calcium’ will sooner or later be lost with passage of time, making the elderly more prone to bone fractures. “To avoid these situations, one must walk daily,” he says.

Exercising the legs is never too late, even after the age of 60 years. Although our feet or legs gradually age with time, exercising our legs is a lifelong task. “Only by regular strengthening the legs, can prevent or reduce further aging, therefore walk 365 days,” advises Dr Saboo.