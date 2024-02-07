Touch Hospitals doctors successfully perform surgery through OCT

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 February 2024, 07:11 PM

Touch Hospital

Mancherial: Doctors of Touch Hospitals said that they had successfully placed stents in arteries of hearts of two patients using a modern Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for the first time in the district.

They addressed pressmen here on Wednesday. Briefing details of the medical procedure, senior interventional cardiologist Dr Ramesh Rathod of the hospital said that they placed stents in the arteries of the two patients with the help of the OCT.

A camera which could view 360 degrees is sent to check blockages in the arteries, helping doctors select required stents and know information of the organ.

Rathod claimed that theirs was the hospital to be equipped with the modern technology in the district after Hyderabad.