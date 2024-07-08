Dalit Hakkula Porata Samithi demands sitting judge probe into Aswaraopet SI’s case

Hyderabad: Finding fault with the State government for failing to take timely action in Aswaraopet Sub-inspector Sriramulu Srinivas’s suicide case, Dalit Hakkula Porata Samithi (DHPS) demanded the Congress government to conduct a thorough probe by a sitting judge.

Ashwaraopet SI Sriramulu Srinivas, who was a dalit, had submitted a written complaint about the atrocities and discrimination 25 days back to the district Superintendent of Police. Yet, the senior officials failed to take timely action, DHPS State Secretary Anil Kumar said in a statement here on Monday.

The government should initiate measures for curbing caste-based discrimination in the police department. If the police, who were supposed to implement rules without any bias, resort to discrimination within the department, one can imagine the plight of people in remote places, he said.

Atrocities against dalits were increasing in the State and the police department and the State government were neglecting in effective implementation of SC/ ST Atrocities Act, he added, demanding that thorough probe should be conducted by a sitting judge into the suicide case.