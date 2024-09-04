Damaged railway tracks due to rain, restored: SCR

The track restoration works in Intekanne – Kesamudram and Tadla pusapalli – Mahbubabad have been undertaken on war footing basis and the works have been carried out round the clock to ensure restoration of track at the earliest, SCR said in a press release.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 September 2024, 08:18 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Double-Line track in Tadla Pasupalli – Mahabubabad section and Single-Line track in Intekanne – Kesamudram have been restored, the South Central Railway (SCR) said on Wednesday.

Due to the recent heavy rains and huge discharge of flood water from tanks in the upper stream, Railway tracks between Intekanne – Kesamudram and Tadla Pusapalli – Mahbubabad section were damaged at 15 locations. The railway track was breached on 8 locations in Tadla Pusapalli – Mahbubabad section and at 7 locations between Intekanne – Kesamudram section.

Accordingly, an empty train was operated on the up-line track before it was declared fit for train traffic. The restoration works in the down-line of the section are nearing completion and the railway track is expected to be declared fit by Wednesday night.

Senior railway officials camped at the location and supervised the restoration process at different locations.