SCR cancels 18 express trains, diverts two due to heavy rains and water logging

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 September 2024, 08:22 AM

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway has cancelled 18 trains and diverted two trains due to heavy rains and water logging over tracks at several locations, an official press release said.

Following are the cancelled / diverted trains:

S.No. T. No. From To JCO 1 12863 Howrah SMVT Bengaluru 01.09.24 2 12867 Howrah Puducherry 01.09.24 3 12839 Howrah Chennai Central 01.09.24 4 22642 Shalimar Trivandrum 01.09.24 5 12835 Hatia SMVT Bengaluru 01.09.24 6 12840 Chennai Central Shalimar 03.09.24 7 22838 Ernakulam Hatia 04.09.24 8 22842 Tambaram Santragachi 04.09.24 9 12868 Puducherry Howrah 04.09.24 10 18190 Ernakulam Tata 05.09.24 11 06081 Kochuveli Shalimar 06.09.24 12 12666 Kanniyakumari Howrah 07.09.24 13 20606 Tirunelveli Purulia 07.09.24 14 06064 Dhanbad Coimbatore 01.09.24 15 22606 Tirunelveli Purulia 07.09.24 16 22701 Visakhapatnam Guntur 03.09.24 17 20806 New Delhi Visakhapatnam 04.09.24 18 12622 New Delhi Trivandrum 04.09.24 19 12622 New Delhi Trivandrum 03.09.24 Earlier diverted vide SCR Bulletin No-30 is now cancelled by NR 20 12970 Jaipur Coimbatore 03.09.24 Earlier diverted vide SCR Bulletin No-30 is now cancelled