SCR cancels 18 express trains, diverts two due to heavy rains and water logging

Due to heavy rains and water logging over tracks at several locations, the SCR has cancelled 18 trains and diverted two on Tuesday
Hyderabad: The South Central Railway has cancelled 18 trains and diverted two trains due to heavy rains and water logging over tracks at several locations, an official press release said.
Following are the cancelled / diverted trains:
|S.No.
|T. No.
|From
|To
|JCO
|1
|12863
|Howrah
|SMVT Bengaluru
|01.09.24
|2
|12867
|Howrah
|Puducherry
|01.09.24
|3
|12839
|Howrah
|Chennai Central
|01.09.24
|4
|22642
|Shalimar
|Trivandrum
|01.09.24
|5
|12835
|Hatia
|SMVT Bengaluru
|01.09.24
|6
|12840
|Chennai Central
|Shalimar
|03.09.24
|7
|22838
|Ernakulam
|Hatia
|04.09.24
|8
|22842
|Tambaram
|Santragachi
|04.09.24
|9
|12868
|Puducherry
|Howrah
|04.09.24
|10
|18190
|Ernakulam
|Tata
|05.09.24
|11
|06081
|Kochuveli
|Shalimar
|06.09.24
|12
|12666
|Kanniyakumari
|Howrah
|07.09.24
|13
|20606
|Tirunelveli
|Purulia
|07.09.24
|14
|06064
|Dhanbad
|Coimbatore
|01.09.24
|15
|22606
|Tirunelveli
|Purulia
|07.09.24
|16
|22701
|Visakhapatnam
|Guntur
|03.09.24
|17
|20806
|New Delhi
|Visakhapatnam
|04.09.24
|18
|12622
|New Delhi
|Trivandrum
|04.09.24
|
19
|12622
|New Delhi
|Trivandrum
|03.09.24
|Earlier diverted vide SCR Bulletin No-30 is now cancelled by NR
|
20
|12970
|Jaipur
|Coimbatore
|03.09.24
|Earlier diverted vide SCR Bulletin No-30 is now cancelled