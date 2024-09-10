| Darshan Admitted To Assaulting Fan But Claimed He Was Informed Of His Death Later Charge Sheet Ld

Bengaluru: Jailed Kannada superstar Darshan admitted to assaulting Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor allegedly killed by Darshan and his aides for sending obscene messages to his partner Pavithra Gowda, but claimed that he was informed about the victim’s death later, according to his 20-page statement mentioned in the charge sheet filed by the police probing the case.

In the 3,991-page charge sheet submitted to the 24th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s (ACMM) court on September 4, Darshan has provided graphic details of how he attacked Renukaswamy who was kidnapped and kept in captivity by his gang.

“I hit him hard with my hand, and kicked him on the head with my leg. Then I called Pavithra Gowda (his partner and a prime accused in the case) and asked her to hit him with her slippers,” Darshan stated, as per the charge sheet.

“Later, I asked Renukaswamy to apologise to her by falling at her feet. Then Renukaswamy fell at Pavithra Gowda’s feet. I asked Pradosh to drop Pavithra near the car and told Vinay to drop Pavithra home,” the actor’s statement read.

“Meanwhile, my driver Lakshman also came there and hit Renukaswamy on the neck and back with his hand. Nandish lifted him and threw him in front of me,” he said.

Darshan also told the police that after seeing Renukaswamy, he had asked him if he really wanted to do all this. He also pointed to Pavithra Gowda and told Renukaswamy that she was the one to whom he sent obscene and derogatory messages.

Pointing towards Renukaswamy, Darshan told Pavithra Gowda that he was the one who tormented her with messages, the actor’s statement read.

One of the accused, Pavan, took Renukaswamy’s mobile phone and read out the messages he had sent to some people.

He also showed everyone the photos on his phone which showed Renukaswamy sent photos and messages to many actresses, Darshan claimed.

“Then again I kicked Renukaswamy twice. After that, I left the place with Vinay. While I was leaving, I met the owner of the shed, Jayanna, and spoke to him. Then I went straight to my house at Ideal Homes. At around 7.30 p.m., Pradoosh came home and told me that Renukaswamy had died. He also told me that he would take care of the matter and left,” Darshan said.

The actor added, “Later, Nagaraaj and Lakshman also told me that Renukaswamy had died. Pradoosh asked for Rs 30 lakh to handle the situation, which I gave him. Then Vinay asked for Rs 10 lakh and I gave him the money too.”

The charge sheet also revealed that Renukaswamy chatted with Pavithra Gowda by creating a fake ID on Instagram by the name Gowtham.

He repeatedly told her that he would send her pictures of his private part and even claimed that he was better than Darshan, the charge sheet stated.

The judicial custody of Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and 15 other accused in the case has been extended till September 12.