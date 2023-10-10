Dasara festival: TSRTC announces lucky draw, cash prizes worth Rs 11 lakh to be given to winning passengers

TSRTC officials said all passengers travelling in buses between October 21 and 23 and again between October 28 and 30 can participate in the lucky draw

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:39 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced a lucky draw with a chance to win cash prizes on the occasion of Dasara festival to the bus users.

The passengers need to write their full name and phone number on the back of the ticket and drop it in the drop boxes at the bus stops after completing travel. Cash prizes of worth Rs 11 lakh will be given to the winning passengers in this lucky draw for a total of 110 people. Five men and five women for each region will be given cash prizes of Rs.9,900 each.

“Bathukamma and Dasara are big festivals in Telangana. A large number of people travel across the State and neighbouring States. Passengers who have made advance reservation on the respective dates are also eligible for this lucky draw,” an official added.

For more information, passengers can contact TSRTC call centre numbers 040-69440000 or 040-23450033.