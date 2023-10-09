RTC makes elaborate arrangements for ‘Bathukamma’ and ‘Dasara’

To meet the anticipated rush of travelers, the RTC has arranged 5,265 special buses between October 13 and 24.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is fully geared up to transport passengers safely to their destinations during Bathukamma and Dasara festivals. To meet the anticipated rush of travelers, the RTC has arranged 5,265 special buses between October 13 and 24.

“Police and transport departments are cooperating with TSRTC. We will ensure passenger safety is paramount and no untoward incident takes place during the festival time,” TSRTC Managing Director, VC Sajjanar, during a coordination meeting with police and transport department officials in Hyderabad on Monday, said.

All necessary arrangements are being made so that passengers travelling to their hometowns during the festival do not face any difficulties.

The RTC has also provided advance reservation facility for 536 services and special buses will operate from Hyderabad and Secunderabad to all parts of Telangana and neighbouring States.

“We will set up special camp areas and provide all facilities to the travelers. We are appointing monitoring officers at busy areas to track passenger traffic and ensure buses are available to them at the right time. Volunteers will be appointed to provide information to the passengers,” Sajjanar said.

For more information, citizens can call on TSRTC call center numbers 040-69440000 or 040-23450033.

