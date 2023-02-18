Dastkari Haat Crafts Bazaar comes with first-ever Hyderabad edition

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:54 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is all set to witness the excellence of traditional Indian craftsmanship with Dastkari Haat Crafts Bazaar coming to the city with its first edition at the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management, Gachibowli from February 21 to 28.

The weeklong event will have over 80 stalls showcasing the finest of Indian handicrafts, everything from Pattachitra artist demonstrations to terracotta artworks from Rajasthan, and more.

Apart from appreciating the artwork, visitors can also indulge in the best of Delhi’s street-treats and take in live folk music and sance performances featuring the Bhutte Khan Manganiar.