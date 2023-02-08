Youngster axed to death by wife’s relatives in Rajanna-Sircilla

The victim wife's grandmother has claimed that it was she who killed the youngster.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:16 PM, Wed - 8 February 23

Rajanna-Sircilla: A 30-year-old man, Ranavai Ganesh, was axed to death, allegedly by his wife’s relatives in Narsingapur of Chandurthy mandal on Tuesday night.

According to the police, a native of Rudrangi mandal, Ganesh had a love marriage with Swapna of Vemulawada rural mandal a few years ago. The couple, who have an 18 month-old son, used to quarrel frequently. As he allegedly beat her a fortnight ago, Swapna left their home and lodged a complaint against Ganesh with the Vemulawada police. She was staying with grandmother in Narsingapur since then.

On Tuesday night, Ganesh went to Narsingapur, reportedly armed with a knife. There, he had an altercation with Swapna, her grandmother, uncle Chandu and his wife. They allegedly threw chilly powder at his face and attacked him with an axe, killing him on the spot.

Though it is not clear who attacked Ganesh with the axe, Swapna’s grandmother has claimed that it was she who killed Ganesh. Vemulawada DSP Nagendra Chary visited the spot and enquired about the incident. Further investigation is on.