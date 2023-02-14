Rajanna-Sircilla: Gulf JAC stages protest with body at MLA’s house in Vemulawada

While shifting the body to Ghambirpur from Hyderabad, Gulf JAC members stopped the ambulance at the MLA’s residence and staged the protest by placing the coffin in front of the legislator’s house.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Tue - 14 February 23

Gulf JAC members staging protest alon with dead body in front of local MLA Ch Ramesh Babu's residence in Vemulawada on Tuesday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Gulf JAC members staged a protest by placing gulf labourer Lankadasari Venkatesh’s coffin in front of MLA Ch Ramesh Babu in Vemulawada on Tuesday, alleging that the State government failed to allocate Rs.500 crore in the budget for the welfare of Gulf labourers.

A native of Ghambirpur of Kathalapur mandal, Venkatesh migrated to Dubai in the search of employment and died of ill health recently. On Tuesday, his body was brought to his native place.

Also Read News in brief from districts of Telangana

While shifting the body to Ghambirpur from Hyderabad, Gulf JAC members led by chairman Guggilla Ravi Goud stopped the ambulance at the MLA’s residence and staged the protest by placing the coffin in front of the legislator’s house.

Knowing about the incident, police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to his native place.