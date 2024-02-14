Dating dictionary: Understanding modern relationship terms

From “ghosting” to “cobwebbing”, and everything in between, here’s a guide to understanding the modern terminology of love and heartbreak.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 February 2024, 05:48 PM

Rizz

Rizz is a colloquial noun that refers to style, charm, or attractiveness, particularly in the context of one’s ability to attract romantic or sexual partners. It’s a quality that extends beyond conventional physical attractiveness.

Breadcrumbing

Breadcrumbing is the act of giving occasional attention or small gestures to keep someone interested in a relationship without fully committing. This can include sporadic likes, comments, long conversations, and occasional meet-ups, often without any genuine intention of moving the relationship forward. When the other person starts to lose interest, the one breadcrumbing may increase their efforts to regain attention.

Benching/cookie-jarring

Benching refers to the practice of maintaining someone as a backup option while being in a primary relationship. It can also occur when the primary relationship is unstable, leading one to seek comfort or validation from someone else temporarily.

Situationship

A situationship is a romantic relationship between two individuals who haven’t officially defined themselves as a couple but share a connection beyond friendship. It’s different from “friends with benefits” in the sense that the relationship status is more ambiguous. It could arise from both parties not seeking labels or from one person finding it difficult to have “the conversation” about defining the relationship.

Phubbing

Phubbing, a blend of “phone” and “snubbing”, is a widespread behaviour where someone disregards their partner in favour of their phone.

Ghosting

Ghosting refers to the act of abruptly ending communication with someone, typically without explanation or warning. Those who experience ghosting may feel abandoned and question their self-esteem. The term extends beyond romantic relationships, including friends, acquaintances, and even professional connections.

Haunting

Haunting is when someone who has stopped responding to direct communication still observes your online activity, like viewing and liking your social media posts or stories, without engaging in conversations.

Zombieing

Zombieing is when someone who has previously ghosted you suddenly reappears in your life without acknowledging their previous disappearance. It’s a frustrating trend where individuals resurface weeks, months, or even years later, seemingly oblivious to the impact of their earlier ghosting. It is not to be confused with ghostlighting, which involves intentionally gaslighting an ex.

Cobwebbing

Cobwebbing refers to a process of clearing out reminders of past relationships to make space for new experiences and growth. It’s similar to removing cobwebs from your home, symbolising letting go of the old to embrace a fresh start.