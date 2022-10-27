Bumble reveals why people usually ghost while dating; shares tips on how to avoid ghosting

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:31 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

So why do people usually ghost someone? According to Bumble’s study, 27% of Indians surveyed said that silence was better than hurting someone’s feelings and 23% of respondents claim they wanted to avoid an awkward conversation.

Hyderabad: It’s that time of the year again when we love spooky things as Halloween approaches. However, what someone does not appreciate at any time is getting ghosted while dating. Often, people don’t really know the reason why they get ghosted while dating someone.

To understand why ghosting remains so prominent in dating, Bumble, the women-first dating and social networking app, commissioned a study that found 1 in 5 (21%) Indians who were surveyed who are currently dating or have dated before said they are always ghosted while dating.

So why do people usually ghost someone? According to Bumble’s study, 27% of Indians surveyed said that silence was better than hurting someone’s feelings and 23% of respondents claim they wanted to avoid an awkward conversation.

Bumble’s Relationship Expert Shahzeen Shivdasani shares tips on how to avoid ghosting:

If the spark is just not there

When you are getting to know someone, you may feel that you are not compatible after speaking to them for a while. Instead of disappearing on them, try saying, “While I have loved getting to know you, I just don’t really feel a spark or see this connection progressing”. You can conclude the message with a simple, friendly indication that this relationship has run its course.

Your personalities and lifestyles don’t align

While opposites may attract but that’s not always the case. Adjusting to different lifestyle choices may not be for you or your personalities might be very different for you to be compatible. In such situations, instead of ghosting someone, try saying, “I am looking for someone whose personality or lifestyle is more aligned with mine.”

There is no romantic connection

At times, even though everything seems great, you may just not be romantically interested. Instead of ghosting them, try saying, “I don’t see a romantic connection here, but I do still want to be friends if you are open to it”. The good news is that rejecting someone with kindness can also be as simple as saying, “Thank you for the fun date, but I’m not feeling a romantic connection.”

You don’t want a serious relationship

You might not be seeking a serious relationship at the time that your connection is. If such a situation arises and you know that it is best for you to not get serious but the other person is getting serious, be clear and let them know the truth with – “It’s been great knowing you, however, I am not looking for a serious relationship at this time.”