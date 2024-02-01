CBSE introduces ‘dating and relationships’ in Class 9 textbook

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 February 2024, 10:08 PM

Hyderabad: Navigating through love, emotions and relationships is a tricky affair for teenagers. To aid teens traverse through emotions and deal with important milestones in life like Crushes, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has taken up a progressive step of introducing a chapter dedicating to intricacies of ‘Dating and Relationships’ (Understanding Yourself and the other Person) for Class 9 students as part of the value education books.

Topics such as friendship, crush and love are covered through special stories in the chapter.

Apart from discussing nuances of dating and relationships, students are also introduced to dating terminology like ‘ghosting’, ‘cat-fishing’ and ‘cyber bullying’.

Needless to say, the chapter on handling tricky relationships has gone viral across multiple social media platforms.

The chapter ‘Understanding Yourself and other Person’ came to light with one X (formerly Twitter) user @nashpatee sharing the pictures from the textbook.

“9th Class textbooks nowadays,” the tweet read.

The post amused the internet users with some hailing the CBSE for including such chapters in the school curriculum.

An X user @vivek_naskar commented “Unbelievable that they changed the outdated syllabus. Well, that’s great.”

Another X user @Mahesh_1906 wrote, “Next chapter should be Understanding Breakup and Patch up”.

Some users sought the book to read the whole chapter. Tinder India, an online dating and geo-social networking platform, also joined in the post and commented “next: how to deal with breakups”.