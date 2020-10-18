David Warner questions umpire in wide-ball fiasco

The incident happened 19th over, when Shardul Thakur bowled a wide ball. But the umpire, who was about to declare it wide, changed his decision after MS Dhoni’s response.

Hyderabad: The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings hit the wrong headlines after the latter recorded a comfortable 20-run victory.

The incident happened 19th over, when Shardul Thakur bowled a wide ball. But the umpire, who was about to declare it wide, changed his decision after MS Dhoni’s response. Speaking on the fiasco for the first time after the match, David Warner said, “That day with MS (Dhoni), I know he would have been frustrated had it been called a wide. But the simple fact is it was a wide and the umpire was going to call a wide. And he changed his mind by looking at the opposition captain’s body language. I am not saying this because it was MS Dhoni but because the captain was in the sight of the umpire right behind him.”

“He is behind there as wicketkeeper, so he can see that, he has shown his frustration. We all do that, at times, as captains, we all show our frustrations but at the end of the day, they can make their calls, how they make it. We just gotta respect that. So there is no point of arguing,” Warner said.