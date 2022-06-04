Dayakar Rao flays Amit Shah for his remarks on Telangana agitation

Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao addressing the gathering while particiapting in Palle Pragathi programme held in Malkapur of Kothapalli mandal on Saturday.

Karimnagar: Participating in the Palle Pragathi programme held in Malkapur of Kothapalli mandal here on Saturday, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao found fault with Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his comments over Alluri Sitarama Raju waging war for the formation of a separate Telangana state. Errabelli said that Amit Shah knew nothing about Telangana agitation and the BJP leaders were making such statements without knowing the history the agitation.

“Such is the understanding of the opposition parties about the history of Telangana,” the Minister said.

Though the State government has paid all taxes to the Center without fail, the Centre was not paying MGNREGS and 15th finance commission funds to the State, he said, and demanded the BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to get funds sanctioned from the union government if he was sincere to protect the interests of Telangana people. If necessary, Sanjay Kumar, who frequently wages dharnas and dikshas, should wage dharna and dikshas against the Centre, he added.

Reiterating that both NT Rama Rao and Chandrashekhar Rao were his favorite Chief Ministers, the minister reminded that, while NTR had abolished the patwari system, Chandrashekhar Rao had introduced the pension scheme.

Errabelli also questioned if any of the BJP-ruled states were implementing schemes that are being implemented in Telangana.