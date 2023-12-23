DCA sleuths bust illicit drugs manufacturing facility in Khammam

Khammam: The sleuths of Drugs Control Administration (DCA) busted an illicit drugs manufacturing facility at the TSIIC Industrial Park at Annarugudem village of Tallada mandal in the district.

In a statement on Saturday, Director General (Drugs Control Administration), VB Kamalasan Reddy informed that based on credible information, a special team of officers of DCA raided an unlicensed premises located at plot number 15 at the industrial park at the village on December 22. It belongs to Aspen Biopharma.

DCA officers detected illicit manufacturing of drugs at the facility. Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, Valsartan and Clopidogrel were found at the premises. Stock of drugs weighing about 935 kg was found at the premises and the stock was seized.

The facility was being operated by one, Upender Reddy, a close relative of Kadari Sateesh Reddy, whose unlicensed premises at Macha Bollaram in Hyderabad was raided by DCA officers on December 4 and seized spurious anticancer and other drugs worth Rs 4.35 crore.

Sateesh Reddy, the prime accused, who absconded on December 4 following the seizure of spurious drugs from his premises was also the key conspirator in running the illicit drugs manufacturing facility at Annarugudem village, Kamalasan Reddy said.

DCA’s deputy director C Rajavardhana Chary , assistant director G Prasad, drug inspectors K Devender Reddy, Ch Anil Kumar and Ch Sampath Kumar were among the officers who carried out the raid.

The illicit drugs manufacturing unit’s production manager Kanugula Raju, store in-charge Vasanthapuram Sambashiva Rao and office in-charge Sappidi Sudhakar Reddy of the firm were present during the raid, which was conducted with the help of the local police.

The samples of the drugs were lifted for analysis. Further investigation would be carried out and action would be taken as per the law against all the offenders who were responsible for running the illicit manufacturing of drugs, the Director General added.