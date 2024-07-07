Death of Aswaraopet SI sparks protests in Warangal, Kothagudem

Family members and villagers staged a dharna with the body on the National Highway-365 demanding serious action against Aswaraopet CI K Jithender Reddy and four constables.

The family members of the deceased SI S Srinivas and villagers staged dharna at Narakkapet in Warangal district.

Kothagudem: The death of Aswaraopet SI Sriramula Srinivas sparked widespread protests in Kothagudem and Warangal districts on Sunday while a pall of gloom descended on the SI’s native village of Narakkapet in Warangal.

As the body of the SI was brought to the village after postmortem at the MGM Hospital, family members and villagers staged a dharna with the body on the National Highway-365 demanding serious action against Aswaraopet CI K Jithender Reddy and four constables who were accused of harassing the SI.

Former MLA and BRS leader Peddi Sudharshan Reddy took part in the dharna, consoled the aggrieved family members and paid homage to the SI. Large numbers of police were deployed at the village to prevent any untoward incidents and several leaders of opposition parties and dalit organisations were taken into preventive custody. In a video message, Sudharshan Reddy said the SI’s death was proof of the collapse of governance in Telangana. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka have to answer to the public about this incident.

Protests were also staged in Kothagudem, Manugur, Aswaraopet and Cherla in Kothagudem district on Sunday by Mala Mahanadu and other dalit organisations demanding to remove the Aswaraopet CI and four constables, who were accused of harassing the SI, from service.Kothagudem Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju and other officials visited the residence of the SI at Narakkapet, paid homage to Srinivas and extended condolences to the SI’s family members.

SI’s paternal aunt dies on hearing death news

The paternal aunt of SI Srinivas died of a heart stroke soon after hearing the news of his death. D Rajamma (60) was said to have collapsed at her house at Nachinapalli of Duggondi mandal in Warangal district as soon as she was told about Srinivas’s demise. The incident moved the residents of the village.